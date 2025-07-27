Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Blackpool and Plymouth Argyle are both trying to land striker Dale Taylor on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Taylor was on loan away from the City Ground last season at Wigan Athletic and earned consistent praise from then boss Shaun Maloney.

Maloney hailed Taylor for his work ethic, while his successor Ryan Lowe then explained his view that a more selfish Taylor could end up with 20 goals a season.

Lowe said: “I said to Dale, he is the type of striker that you like to work with, he listens, and I have been on his case quite a bit.

“He probably thinks I do not like him, but he is a great kid; I love him to pieces, he is a goalscorer.

“But, whatever he does, wherever he goes in the future, he can get 20 goals rather than eleven and maybe, be a bit selfish in certain areas.”

Soon Taylor could have an opportunity to prove Lowe right as a return to League One from Nottingham Forest looks to be on the cards.

Team Peterborough United (two) Bolton Wanderers Shrewsbury Town (three) Stevenage Crawley Town Huddersfield Town Exeter City Northampton Town Teams Dale Taylor scored against in League One last season

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Plymouth and Blackpool are now going head to head to sign Taylor from Forest.

The move would be another loan for Taylor and both clubs are in a position to offer him enough first team chances to convince Nottingham Forest to sanction the move.

Both Blackpool and Plymouth will be aiming to challenge for promotion in League One in the coming season and that kind of pressure could well suit Forest for their development plan.

Taylor made 43 appearances in League One last season, scoring eleven times and providing a further seven assists for his team-mates.

His know-how at the level and attacking ability is appreciated by Plymouth and Blackpool as they aim to improve.

The attacker has managed just one senior appearance for Nottingham Forest so far.

He has though been capped eight times at senior international level by Northern Ireland and playing on a regular basis for either Blackpool or Plymouth should help his national team cause further.