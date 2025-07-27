Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Besiktas will kick off official talks with Rangers soon in a bid to bring Ridvan Yilmaz, who is ‘disappointed’, back to the club.

Yilmaz’s future at Ibrox is in doubt following the Gers snapping up Max Aarons on a loan deal from Premier League side Bournemouth.

Aarons was given Yilmaz’s number 3 shirt number by Rangers when he joined, with the Turkish defender being handed number 33 instead.

And Aarons lined up at left-back for Rangers in their Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos, indicating Russell Martin trusts him in the role.

Yilmaz’s situation at Rangers has been noted in Turkey and it emerged recently he is open to a return to Besiktas.

Now matters seem to be picking up pace as Besiktas intend to get in touch with Rangers as ‘official talks are expected to begin shortly’, according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor).

It is also suggested that Yilmaz was left ‘disappointed’ at his number 3 shirt being given to Aarons by Rangers.

Left-back Squad number Max Aarons 3 Jefte 22 Yilmaz 33 Rangers’ left-backs squad numbers

That seems to have fuelled a desire for Yilmaz to seek pastures new this summer and a return to his homeland with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could well fit the bill perfectly.

Rangers are asking for a fee of €3m in order to let the left-back move on.

The Turkish defender made 29 appearances for the Gers over the course of last season, with injury restricting his chances to make more outings.

Heading back to Turkey could well make sense to Yilmaz as it would hand him not just a familiar environment to get back on track, but also put him right in the sights of Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella in a World Cup year.

Besiktas tried to land him in January this year, while interest from Turkish clubs has been around in every previous year, from 2024 and 2023, and even in 2022.

Offloading Yilmaz could well make extra funds available for Rangers to push their swoop for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Palace wide-man Rak-Sakyi is positive about the prospect of moving to Rangers to play under Martin, but the Eagles want to know any deal is a guaranteed sale.