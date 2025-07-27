Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Robin Propper has revealed that recently departed FC Twente technical director Arnold Bruggink kept in touch with him all throughout his year at Rangers.

Rangers swooped to take Propper to Scotland in the transfer window last summer, as part of their plans to back then boss Philippe Clement.

The Dutch centre-back left Twente as their skipper and was expected to prosper in Scottish football, but he struggled to make a big impact in a Rangers side who could not compete with Celtic last term, something which cost Clement his job.

Propper has now left Rangers less than a year and returned to Twente, and it is a transfer which was a year in the making thanks to the work of Bruggink.

The defender revealed that Bruggink, who was technical director at Twente until the end of May, kept in touch with him throughout his spell at Rangers.

“I have to mention Bruggink first; he kept in touch with me all year”, Propper told Twente’s official channel.

“He even came to see how things were going and where I lived.

Booked against Motherwell (H) Hibernian (H) Kilmarnock (A) Dundee (H) Motherwell (A) Hibernian (A) Kilmarnock (A) Celtic (A) Robin Propper’s Scottish Premiership bookings

“We still had to reach a contractual agreement, but now it’s finally here. I’m thrilled, and we’re going to make something beautiful of it.”

Propper did feature heavily for Rangers last season and made a total of 43 appearances for the Gers across all competitions.

It took though just a few months for Propper to be questioned, with former Rangers attacker Gordon Dalziel declaring himself not impressed with the centre-back.

At Twente, Propper will be playing alongside another player who had a short and underwhelming spell at Rangers in the shape of Sam Lammers.

Twente finished sixth in the Eredivisie last term, but were beaten in the playoff for a Conference League spot.

Being back in the Eredivisie puts Propper back in his comfort zone, as he has made 223 appearances in the Dutch top flight.