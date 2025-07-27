Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool will be able to keep all the fee they are to get from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz, with a €26m profit, as there is no sell-on clause in their agreement they struck with FC Porto for him.

Bayern Munich have been working hard to sign Diaz, with a move to Barcelona off the table for the Colombian now Marcus Rashford has moved to the Catalan giants.

Diaz has been keen to move on from Liverpool and Bayern Munich are now closing in on signing him for a fee of €75m.

An agreement on personal terms is already in place between Diaz and Bayern Munich, with a four-year deal on the table.

If he is sold, then Liverpool stand to make a €26m profit as there is no sell-on clause in the deal they struck with Porto to sign him, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Liverpool paid €45m to Porto for Diaz and then a further €4m in add-ons, bringing his total cost to €49m.

Selling to Bayern Munich for €75m would bring in a substantial profit for Liverpool, who are expected to reinvest it in the transfer market.

Fact Born – 1997 (28 years old) Premier League goals – 29 Total Liverpool assists – 23 Contract until – 2027 Total Liverpool appearances – 148 Huddersfield Town Premier League title x1 EFL Cup x2 FA Cup x1 Luis Diaz facts

Despite signing Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool remain keen on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who wants to move to Anfield.

Isak has told Newcastle he would like to leave St James’ Park this summer; Gabriel Agbonlahor has told the Magpies to sell him.

Liverpool also need to sign another centre-back, with Jarell Quansah having been sold and Ibrahima Konate refusing to sign a new contract.

Joe Gomez has also picked up an injury, which caused him to be sent back from Liverpool’s Asian tour.

They have been talking to Crystal Palace about Marc Guehi, but both clubs have been far apart in their valuations of the player.

Now all eyes will be on how quickly Diaz can complete a move to Bayern Munich, giving Liverpool a significant influx of funds in the process.