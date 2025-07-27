Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool are ‘ready to submit’ a bid for Alexander Isak in the coming days as they try to sign him from Newcastle United.

Isak has made clear to Newcastle that he wants to be allowed to leave the club this summer, but losing him would be a massive blow for the Magpies.

Eddie Howe’s side have missed out on Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo and Hugo Ekitike, while Brentford are now refusing to sell Yoane Wissa.

Liverpool are ready to test Newcastle’s resolve and put a proposal on the table for Isak.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool are ‘ready to submit’ a bid for Isak in the coming days and already have ‘an agreement in principle’ with the Swedish striker.

Signing Isak would be an expensive business for Liverpool, but they are set to bring in cash from selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

The German giants are now closing in on the Colombian winger for a fee of €75m.

Player Arrived from Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Milos Kerkez Bournemouth Hugo Ekitike Eintracht Frankfurt Freddie Woodman Preston North End Giorgi Marmardashvili Valencia Liverpool’s summer signings so far

Liverpool did not agree a sell-on clause when they signed Diaz from FC Porto and are in line to make a €26m profit when the sale goes through.

Arne Slot already has a wealth of attacking riches, but adding Isak to the mix would be seen as an even bigger statement of intent.

Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has told Newcastle cash in on Isak.

He said: “Isak obviously doesn’t think Newcastle are a big enough club for him?

“He wants out so for me Newcastle should set an asking price of £120m and sell him.”

It has been suggested Newcastle are looking for £150m for Isak, but getting that sum for a player who clearly wants to leave could be a tough ask.

There is also, understandably, no sign of Isak signing a new contract at Newcastle, which also further weakens the Magpies’ position.