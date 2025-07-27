Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

‘Liverpool are prepared to go big for Alexander Isak’ when the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich has been completed, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Isak is not prepared to sign a new contract at St James’ Park and wants to move to Liverpool this summer as his priority.

At present, Newcastle United are unwilling to sell him and that stance will not have softened due to their own difficulties in landing targets, with the latest issue being that Brentford are now refusing to sell Yoane Wissa.

Liverpool are in the process of selling Diaz to Bayern Munich for €75m and the Colombian winger will fly to Germany on Monday.

Once that move has gone through, ‘Liverpool are prepared to go big for Alexander Isak’ and will test Newcastle’s stance.

It has been suggested that Newcastle will want £150m to sell Isak, but given the player is unhappy and agitating for a move, having not even gone on their pre-season tour, Liverpool are likely to scoff at that price tag.

What level of bid Liverpool might go in with remains to be seen, as the Reds may feel they are now well covered having brought in Hugo Ekitike.

Player Arrived from Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Milos Kerkez Bournemouth Hugo Ekitike Eintracht Frankfurt Freddie Woodman Preston North End Giorgi Marmardashvili Valencia Liverpool’s summer signings so far

Ekitike was seen as Liverpool’s Isak alternative, but the Reds now want both in Arne Slot’s squad.

Liverpool are also still expected to sell Darwin Nunez this summer, despite talks with Napoli going nowhere as the Italian side were unwilling to meet the asking price for the Uruguayan.

A move to Saudi Arabia may be a possibility, unlike for Isak, who is ruling out holding talks with Saudi sides and only wants Liverpool.

The onus is now on Liverpool to pull out the stops to get a deal done and put Isak at the disposal of Slot.

Only earlier this year, former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch predicted the Reds would enjoy a period of dominance if they signed Isak.

Crouch said: “I am biased obviously, but you go to Liverpool, I think if he goes to Liverpool, there is a period of dominance for at least the next two to three years.”