Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Luis Diaz ‘will travel on Monday’ to undergo a medical with Bayern Munich after they agreed a fee with Liverpool for his signature.

The Colombia international winger has been keen to move on from Liverpool this summer, with Barcelona initially looking like the most likely destination.

Barcelona could not afford the deal needed for Diaz though and ultimately signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United.

Bayern Munich have also been in the Diaz race and now they have agreed a package worth €75m with Liverpool to sign the winger.

That will hand Liverpool a €26m profit on the amount they have paid for Diaz and now the move is picking up pace.

Diaz will, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, ‘travel on Monday’ for his medical at Bayern Munich.

Should the winger come through the checks without an issue then he will put pen to paper to a four-year contract with the German giants.

Player Arrived from Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen Tom Bischof Hoffenheim Bayern Munich’s summer arrivals so far

Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga under Vincent Kompany last season and will be red hot favourites to retain the title.

All eyes will soon fall on Liverpool to see what the Reds will do with the cash coming in.

They are keen on Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and have been tipped as being ready to put a bid in for him.

Isak has made clear to Newcastle that he wants to move on from the club this summer and he wants to sign for Liverpool.

The Swedish striker is not involved in Newcastle’s Asian tour as he agitates for a move away from St James’ Park.