Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Newcastle United have ‘no agreement’ with Benjamin Sesko, despite being ‘in talks’ with the player’s camp, ahead of a possible offer to RB Leipzig.

The Magpies are searching frantically for attacking reinforcements after suffering a string of snubs, while to complicate matters further, star striker Alexander Isak wants to leave.

Newcastle have had a not for sale stance on Isak, who has not travelled for the club’s pre-season tour, but Liverpool are preparing to test that with a big offer.

Eddie Howe’s side will have to weigh up whether keeping an unhappy player against his will would be a wise move, as it could also put potential signings off a move to St James’ Park if they feel they could too be kept after expressing a wish to go.

Leipzig hitman Sesko is now firmly on Newcastle’s radar as a possible signing and landing him would potentially soften the blow of losing Isak.

Talks have been held between Newcastle and Sesko’s camp to try to find an agreement on personal terms, but according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, there is no deal yet.

Leipzig have also received no offer from Newcastle for Sesko.

Season/Club Goals All Comps 21-22/Red Bull Salzburg 11 22-23/Red Bull Salzburg 18 23-24/RB Leipzig 18 24/25/RB Leipzig 21 Benjamin Sesko’s goals in recent seasons

What happens in the pursuit of Sesko is linked to Isak’s future and if Newcastle do sell the Sweden international they will want to be able to react quickly.

Arsenal weighed up a move to sign Sesko this summer before settling on Viktor Gyokeres, who arrived recently from Sporting Lisbon.

Sesko, 22, scored 13 times in 33 Bundesliga outings for Leipzig last season in what was a disappointing campaign for the German side which saw them miss out on qualifying for Europe.

He also got on the scoresheet in the Champions League, striking against Atletico Madrid and Sporting Lisbon, while scoring a brace against Juventus.

Newcastle being in the competition next season could be a big pull for Sesko.

Leipzig have the Slovenian under contract for a further four years and the release clause which was in play earlier this summer is no longer active, meaning Newcastle will have to find an agreement with the Bundesliga club.