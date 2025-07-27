Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Crystal Palace may well agree to loan Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to Rangers if the buy clause included in any agreement is an obligation rather than an option.

Rangers boss Russell Martin wants the winger to be taken to Ibrox, having also been keen on him when he was Southampton boss.

The deal though could be a tricky one to do as Rangers would favour a loan and Crystal Palace want a cash sale at a valuation of £10m.

There may be wiggle room though in terms of the scope for it to be a loan first, with journalist Alan Nixon writing on his Patreon: “I think Palace do it [a loan with option] if it’s guaranteed. Maybe find a way round that. But the player fancies it … which is a massive plus.”

Palace are keen to make sure that money coming in from Rak-Sakyi’s departure is guaranteed, which it would not be if the loan only had an option to buy.

Rak-Sakyi also has interest from a host of sides in the English Championship, but he finds the idea of a move to Rangers hugely appealing.

He was on loan in the Championship last season at Sheffield United, but could not make the difference and get the Blades over the line to the Premier League.

Player Arrived from Thelo Aasgaard Luton Town Emmanuel Fernandez Peterborough United Djeidi Gassama Sheffield Wednesday Joe Rothwell Bournemouth Max Aarons Bournemouth Lyall Cameron Dundee Nasser Djiga Wolves Rangers’ summer arrivals so far

It had been suggested Rangers’ offer for Rak-Sakyi did contain an obligation to buy, but that was later suggested to be wide of the mark.

Rangers have already signed one winger in the shape of Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday, but that has not dimmed Martin’s desire to land Rak-Sakyi.

The Gers have so far brought in Gassama, Thelo Aasgaard, Emmanuel Fernandez, Joe Rothwell, Max Aarons, Lyall Cameron and Nasser Djiga.

There are likely to be more moves both in and out of Ibrox over the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window.

Left-back Ridvan Yilmaz could move on, with the defender now open to a return to his former club Besiktas.

There also remain question marks over Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers, who both have interest this summer.