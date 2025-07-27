Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Ajax are trying to complete the signing of Oscar Gloukh from Red Bull Salzburg, but the fact they have not done so yet is creating ‘Richarlison vibes’ in Amsterdam.

The Dutch giants want to bring in the Israeli attacker and are close to an agreement on personal terms covering a five-year contract.

Gloukh is suggested to be excited about the prospect of playing for Ajax in the new campaign, but the fact that no deal has now been done for several days is causing concern in the Netherlands.

There is no deal yet done between Ajax and Red Bull Salzburg and, according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, that is giving ‘Richarlison vibes’ in Amsterdam.

That is is in reference to 2017, when Ajax thought they had Richarlison in the bag and believed he was on his way to Amsterdam.

Ultimately though the swoop was hijacked by Watford, who took Richarlison to England and later sold him to Everton for €40m.

The situation around Gloukh is also complicated by the fact he is drawing interest from Bundesliga clubs Stuttgart and RB Leipzig.

Club Years Maccabi Tel Aviv 2022-2023 Red Bull Salzburg 2023- Oscar Gloukh’s career history

Gloukh made 43 appearances across all competition for Red Bull Salzburg over the course of last season and popped up with 12 goals and eight assists.

He likely caught Ajax’s eye when he faced Feyenoord in the Champions League league phase and provided two assists in a 3-1 win for Red Bull Salzburg at De Kuip.

Gloukh at present has his heart set on moving to Ajax, but if the Dutch giants cannot quickly complete the deal then there is a risk they could lose him.

The 21-year-old has already played for Red Bull Salzburg this season, turning out against Norwegian side Brann in the Champions League qualifiers.

He provided an assist in a 4-1 win in Norway for the Austrians.