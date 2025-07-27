Michael Owens/Getty Images

Timothy Weah’s agent believes Juventus are waiting for a Premier League offer for the attacker, amid Everton and Leeds United being keen, but warned the player will never approve of it.

Juventus are looking to offload Weah and agreed a deal to sell him to Nottingham Forest earlier this summer, only for the American to snub the Tricky Trees.

Weah wants to go to France with Marseille, but no agreement has yet been reached between the two clubs, despite a preliminary deal appearing to be in place at one point, and that has frustrated the player and his camp.

There remains interest from the Premier League, where it has been suggested Everton and Leeds stand ready to pounce if an opportunity presents itself.

Weah’s agent believes that Juventus do want to sell to a Premier League club, indeed it is something they are waiting for, but insists that his client will not approve of a move to England.

Agent Badou Sambague, who walked a fine line between criticising Juventus and putting his player’s case, said in a statement: “Juventus is a fantastic club. The sporting department is run by three people.

“Two of them carry themselves with class. The other is still trying to find their way — and we can’t blame them for that.

Country Which club France Paris Saint-Germain, Lille Scotland Celtic Italy Juventus Countries Timothy Weah has played in

“Two are looking for solutions, while one person is creating problems. And that, we cannot let slide.

“Tim Weah, always professional, was sidelined during the World Cup. This person messed up his World Cup, tried to force him to go somewhere he didn’t want to.

“Now, out of spite, they’re demanding a fortune and waiting for a Premier League offer that won’t come — and that we will never approve.

“These are outdated methods that won’t work with me. I’m not someone who usually speaks out, but staying silent today would mean accepting the unacceptable — and total disrespect.

“Class can’t be bought, especially for someone in a leadership position, but it has always been part of Juventus’s history. One person is undermining that. Let’s see…”

Weah’s agent will hope that his public statement can now push Juventus to agree a deal with Marseille to let the American head to the Stade Velodrome.

The 25-year-old though has a further three years left on his contract at Turin and that places Juventus in a strong position to dictate the terms of his departure.

If no agreement can be found with Marseille, then all eyes will be on if Weah does open up to the Premier League and whether Everton and Leeds then make a firm move.

Weah has played in Britain, at Celtic, and while there Brendan Rodgers praised him.

“Timo Weah is absolutely brilliant”, Rodgers explained.

“He’s loving every minute of his life here, but he’s here for a purpose and his purpose is to learn, get some games in his legs and make the impact that he has been making.

“He’s a great kid to work with, he’s always up for his training and the games, and whether he starts or comes off the bench, he’s ready to make that impact.”