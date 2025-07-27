Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Wolves ‘are showing interest’ in free agent full-back Vladimir Coufal as they try to plug the gap caused by Nelson Semedo’s departure.

Vitor Pereira has been looking for a solid right-back to come in at Molineux and recently thought he had his man in the shape of Marc Pubill.

Wolves’ swoop for Pubill though was hijacked by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, leaving them ‘very disappointed’ and the Premier League side have been looking at other options.

According to journalist Alex Crook, former West Ham United man Coufal is one of them and Wolves ‘are showing interest’ in the experienced defender.

Coufal is available as a free agent following his departure from the London Stadium.

He has been linked with three other Premier League sides this summer in the shape of Fulham, Everton and Leeds United.

Moving to Wolves could be a tempting proposition for Coufal, but for the Molineux side he would not be a long-term option.

Season Total appearances 2020/21 36 2021/22 34 2022/23 38 2023/24 47 2024/25 25 Vladimir Coufal’s West Ham appearances by season

The right-back will turn 33 years old next month and it remains to be seen what length of deal Wolves might offer him, if they do indeed proceed with an offer.

Coufal made 22 appearances in the Premier League for West Ham last season and went in the book on five occasions.

He found himself an unused substitute during both the Hammers’ meetings with Wolves.

With close to 150 Premier League outings to his name, Coufal would represent a safe pair of hands for Wolves at right-back, but would likely be seen as an underwhelming addition.

Wolves have already lost Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri, in addition to Semedo, this summer and they are now at risk of also losing influential midfielder Andre.

Juventus want Andre to replace Douglas Luiz, who they expect to offload, but are so far unwilling to meet Wolves’ price tag of €50m.

Losing too many top players in one summer transfer window could well put Wolves at risk in the approaching Premier League campaign and Pereira will be looking to make sure he gets his business on new signings just right in what time remains to make signings.