Andrew Leinster/Getty Images

Aberdeen are making another attempt to sign Marko Lazetic from AC Milan and they are in contact with the Italian outfit.

The Scottish giants are preparing for the upcoming season and they have already brought in a host of new faces to Pittodrie.

Jimmy Thelin’s side struggled to find goals in the second half of the season and they want to bolster their centre forward department.

Aberdeen brought in 26-year-old striker Kusini Yengi from English Championship outfit Portsmouth to help in that department, but they still want to add more fresh faces.

During the winter transfer window, Aberdeen tried to sign AC Milan’s 21-year-old centre forward Lazetic, but they failed to secure a deal.

Now, as they are set to step into the new season next week against Hearts, Aberdeen have decided to make another attempt to sign Lazetic, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Dons are in discussions with AC Milan to find a solution to bring the 21-year-old Serbian to Pittodrie this summer.

Game Competition Hearts (A) Scottish Premiership Celtic (H) Scottish Premiership Morton (A) Scottish League Cup Aberdeen’s first three games

It has been suggested that the Rossoneri are open to sanctioning a permanent move for Lazetic, who has featured two times for the senior side so far.

However, AC Milan are demanding to add a resale clause in Lazetic’s deal, which will earn them money in the event of Aberdeen selling him in the future.

It is unclear whether the player is willing to join Aberdeen, but they have to agree to a deal with AC Milan first.

AC Milan signed Lazetic from Red Star Belgrade in January of 2022 and he has gone out on three loan spells since his arrival at the Italian giants.

Lazetic has entered the final year of his contract with AC Milan and Aberdeen will try to sign him before their first game against Hearts on 4th August.