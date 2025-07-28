Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Go Ahead Eagles attacker Oliver Antman is aware of interest from Rangers, but has not yet received an offer from the Gers.

The Finland international is a wanted man this summer, with his performances for Go Ahead Eagles last term, when the side won the Dutch Cup, having caught the eye.

Rangers are pushing to take the 23-year-old to Ibrox and it has even been suggested in some quarters that there is an agreement in place between the Gers and Go Ahead Eagles.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, that has been denied by Go Ahead Eagles.

Furthermore, Antman, despite being ‘aware of the interest’ from Rangers, ‘has not yet received an offer’ from the Scottish giants.

Antman was at Go Ahead Eagles training as usual on Monday morning, a further sign which suggests a deal is not yet advanced.

Rangers are spinning several transfer plates at the moment and have been trying to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

They have also pushed to the front of the queue for Tottenham Hotspur forward Mikey Moore, who could move to Ibrox on loan.

It could be all change in the final third at Ibrox, with Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers both linked with an exit, while the likes of Rabbi Matondo and Oscar Cortes have failed to make an impact.

Antman made 39 appearances for Go Ahead Eagles over the course of last term and contributed an impressive 17 assists.

The Finn, who was only signed by the Dutch Eredivisie side from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland last summer, also scored seven times in what was a hugely impressive campaign.

Go Ahead Eagles have Antman under contract until the summer of 2027, but they also boast an option to extend that deal by a further year.