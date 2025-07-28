Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic and West Brom were all interested in signing Rangers bound Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham attacker Moore is heading to link up with Scottish giants Rangers on a season-long loan deal, without an option to buy.

It emerged early on Monday that the switch was set to happen, while it then became clear that Rangers had beaten a number of English Championship clubs to Moore.

Which Championship sides the Gers had seen off in the pursuit of Moore though was not clear.

Now, according to journalist Paul Gilmour, Birmingham, Charlton, West Brom and Coventry City were all keen on scooping up Moore.

All four Championship sides will be aiming for a strong second tier campaign, with Birmingham, Coventry and West Brom harbouring promotion ambitions, while how Charlton will do after promotion is up in the air.

It is unclear whether Rangers have had to give Tottenham any guarantees about playing time for Moore during his time north of the border.

When Tottenham handed Moore a contract last summer the terms were unprecedented financially for a player of his age at the club.

Tottenham then took the stance that they did not want to loan out Moore, despite him attracting interest.

He remained in north London and made ten appearances in the Premier League, as injuries took their toll on the Spurs squad, and clocked five outings in the club’s successful Europa League campaign.

Now time will tell whether Tottenham’s decision to snub a Championship move for Moore in favour of a switch to Scotland proves to be the right one.

Rangers are not guaranteed Champions League league phase football and have to go through the qualifiers, meaning they could well miss out.

And whether the level of the Scottish Premiership measures up against the Championship is very much open to debate.