Celtic are ‘still interested’ in Go Ahead Eagles attacker Jakob Breum, a player who their first offer for was ‘laughingly rejected’.

The Bhoys have lost Nicolas Kuhn this summer, with the German winger being sold to Italian Serie A side Como, while Benjamin Nygren was brought in to replace him.

Nygren could be joined by a fellow Dane if Celtic have their way as they have been showing interest in Denmark Under-21 international Breum.

Celtic made an offer of €1.5m for Breum earlier this summer which, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, was ‘laughingly rejected’ by Go Ahead Eagles.

The Scottish champions revised their offer upwards on two further occasions, but remained a long way short of the valuation Go Ahead Eagles have of the player.

Celtic though ‘are still interested’ in taking the 21-year-old to Scotland.

Go Ahead Eagles switched Breum’s position from a winger to a number 10 last season and it paid dividends.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

He scored ten times in the Eredivisie, as well as providing five assists, but it remains to be seen where Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers feels he is most effective.

Celtic had wanted to bring in winger Isak Jansson from Rapid Vienna earlier this summer, but were beaten to his signature by French outfit Nice.

Rodgers will be hoping that Breum does not also slip through his side’s fingers.

At the age of just 21, the Dane is likely to have significant growth in him and fits into Celtic’s player trading model perfectly.

Go Ahead Eagles though won the Dutch Cup last term and are keen to continue their progression in the upcoming campaign.

They are also aware that another of their attackers, Oliver Antman, is wanted by Celtic’s rivals Rangers and losing Antman and Breum in the same transfer window would be a huge blow to the Dutch side.