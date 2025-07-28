George Wood/Getty Images

Girona have submitted an enquiry to Leeds United regarding Mateo Joseph, but the Whites’ demands currently place the striker ‘out of reach’.

The 21-year-old centre forward joined Leeds’ academy system in 2022 from Espanyol and his performances for the Under-21s saw him getting promoted to the senior squad.

Last season, Joseph started as the first-choice striker for Daniel Farke’s side, but later in the campaign he lost his place to Joel Piroe due to failing to find consistency in his game.

Leeds have been promoted to the Premier League and the Yorkshire giants are looking to strengthen the striker department, which will increase competition for Joseph.

Spanish outfit Real Betis are long-time admirers of the youngster’s talents and they approached Leeds with a loan with an option to buy offer early in the window to sign him, but Leeds turned them down.

Joseph is seeking a move away from Elland Road this season and he refused to travel with the Leeds squad to Germany for their pre-season tour.

A way out of Yorkshire could still be on Joseph’s table, as La Liga outfit Girona have enquired with Leeds about the young striker’s availability, according to Catalan daily L’Esportiu.

Competition Finish La Liga 16th Champions League League phase Spanish Cup Second round Girona last season

Girona want to sign Joseph on a loan deal with an option to buy, but Leeds’ demands have taken a deal ‘out of reach’ for the Catalans, like Betis, at present.

It is suggested that Leeds will only let Joseph leave on a straight loan deal or if a club come in and pay €10m for an outright transfer.

Betis are keeping their interest alive and have decided to revisit the deal for Joseph later in the window after their initial negotiations with Leeds.

Joseph has so far made 73 appearances for the Yorkshire giants with six goals and four assists to show for it.

He also made three appearances in the Premier League when Leeds were last in the top flight during the 2022/23 campaign.