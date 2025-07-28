Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Sporting Lisbon are currently not willing to meet Nottingham Forest’s demands for winger Jota Silva.

Forest brought in the winger from Portuguese outfit Vitoria Guimaraes last summer and he stressed it was easier to adapt because of Nuno, while he played a bit part role for the Tricky Trees last season, although he did manage to feature in 31 Premier League games.

The Portuguese winger netted three goals last season in his 37 appearances for them but made only five starts and this summer could leave Nottingham Forest.

Silva is gathering interest from Sporting Lisbon in the ongoing window and they are offering to take him back to Portugal.

However, according to journalist Tom Collomosse, Sporting Lisbon are only prepared to sign him on loan with an option to buy.

Nottingham Forest meanwhile want to sell Silva permanently and have slapped a £13m price tag on his head.

If there is no compromise from either party then the odds of the move happening for Silva look to be slim.

Competition Appearances Premier League 31 FA Cup 5 Conference League qualifiers 1 EFL Cup 1 Jota Silva’s appearances by competition last season

Nuno wants to improve the squad this season, as they are set to feature in Europe this season and the forward department is his focus.

Silva’s future at the City Ground could be in doubt as the Tricky Trees are currently pursuing a deal for Bologna’s Dan Ndoye and they have agreed to personal terms with him.

The Tricky Trees have seen their first offer to Bologna being rejected and they are expected to return with an improved offer.

Nottingham Forest did recently get a boost with Morgan Gibbs-White snubbing Tottenham Hotspur to sign a new contract.

Silva has three more years left on his contract and will be keen to make sure any move away is the right one.

However, it remains to be seen whether Sporting Lisbon will be able to convince Nottingham Forest to sanction a loan move this summer.