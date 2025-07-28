Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Bologna ‘have explained’ to Nottingham Forest that they can ‘only wait for a few more days’ for a new bid for Dan Ndoye to land on the table.

Forest lost their superstar winger in the shape of Anthony Elanga to a fellow Premier League side, Newcastle United, earlier this summer, but did manage to see off Tottenham Hotspur to keep hold of Morgan Gibbs-White.

Ramon Sosa also left the club this summer and the club have been looking to bring in a winger to bolster their options out wide.

Samuel Mbangula and Timothy Weah were close to becoming Nottingham Forest players, but that double deal did not go through.

After that, they shifted their attention to Bologna’s Ndoye and their first offer was rejected by the Serie A side as they deemed it ‘too low’.

Nottingham Forest have been expected to return with a new offer, but so far it has not reached Bologna.

Now Bologna have taken the initiative and ‘have explained’ to Nottingham Forest that they ‘can only wait a few more days’ for the proposal to come, according to Italian journalist Marco Giordano.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Napoli are looking to recruit a quality winger and they have been in talks with Rossoblu for the 24-year-old.

The Italian giants are suggested to be remaining ‘vigilant’ for him.

Ndoye’s contract runs for another two years at Bologna and he had an impressive last season at the Italian club as they won the Coppa Italia.

He scored nine goals and provided six assists in 41 games for Vincenzo Italiano’s side, and has attracted genuine transfer interest.

It remains to be seen whether Evangelos Marinakis’s side will go in with an improved bid for the 24-year-old, as Napoli could come in with an offer to scoop him up soon.