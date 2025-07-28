Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Leeds United have not put in a bid for former AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and are not chasing him, despite suggestions to the contrary.

The Whites have been busy this summer, albeit there remain question marks over how many of their new arrivals will cope with the demands of the Premier League.

Midfield has been an area strengthened, with Sean Longstaff arriving from Newcastle United to add Premier League know-how, while Anton Stach has been snapped up from Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim losing Stach was dubbed a ‘stab in the heart’ of the club’s supporters.

Leeds continue to be linked with further midfield additions though and the name of Kessie, who is currently on the books at Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, has emerged.

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Leeds ‘are not pursuing’ the 28-year-old ‘despite suggestions of a bid’.

Kessie is still only 28 years old, widely considered to be a player’s peak, and joined the Saudi side in 2023 from Catalan giants Barcelona.

Club Years Stella Club 2014 Atalanta 2015-2019 Cesena (loan) 2015-2016 AC Milan (loan) 2017-2019 AC Milan 2019-2022 Barcelona 2022-2023 Al-Ahli 2023- Franck Kessie’s career history

Just days before Kessie moved to Al-Ahli, Tottenham Hotspur explored a deal to take him to north London, while Aston Villa and Wolves also made approaches for him.

He was recommended to Newcastle United by the club’s scouts in early 2023.

Despite having been a popular figure with Premier League clubs, the midfielder has yet to sample life in the English top flight.

It may well appeal to him, but it does not appear that Leeds will be a potential destination this summer.

Kessie made 30 appearances for Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League last season and went into the referee’s notebook a substantial eight times.

He also helped the Saudi side to win the AFC Champions League elite, scoring in the final against Japanese top flight outfit Kawasaki Frontale.