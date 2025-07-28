Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Everton are showing interest in former Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is currently at French side Lyon, according to journalist Mark McAdam.

The Toffees, under their experienced manager David Moyes, have stepped up their efforts in the transfer market in recent days.

A fee has been agreed with Bayern Munich for Moroccan left-back Adam Aznou, who is now set to put the finishing touches to an £8m move to Merseyside.

Everton have also been holding talks with Lyon in a bid to position themselves for winger Malick Fofana, but he is not the only Les Gones star they like.

The Premier League side like former Arsenal man Maitland-Niles as an option this summer.

Moyes wants a right-back option and Maitland-Niles can operate as a right-back, while he is also capable of playing in midfield, which would be another string to his bow.

Lyon have had financial issues of late and Maitland-Niles could be a realistic target for Everton.

Club Years Arsenal 2014-2023 Ipswich Town (loan) 2015-2016 West Brom (loan) 2021 Roma (loan) 2022 Southampton (loan) 2022-2023 Lyon 2023- Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ career history

Maitland-Niles has been on Lyon’s books since 2023 after leaving Arsenal and has clocked regular game time in France.

Last season, Maitland-Niles made 44 appearances across all competitions for Lyon and the vast majority of those came at right-back.

A move to Everton would bring Maitland-Niles back to England and he may see that as a good switch if he does have ambitions of forcing his way back into the Three Lions squad under Thomas Tuchel.

Maitland-Niles has won five England caps, with his debut being in 2020.

The defender, who will turn 28 years old next month, has another two years left to run on his Lyon contract and the French side may feel this summer is the best moment to sell him.

A host of Premier League sides showed interest in signing him before he left for Lyon.