Turkish journalist Ali Ece is of the view that Galatasaray should try to sign Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez in the transfer window this summer to address their defensive issues.

Liverpool have strengthened their squad significantly in the ongoing transfer window and they are expecting to add further new faces to back Arne Slot.

The centre-back position is an area they want to improve this summer, with Jarrell Quansah’s departure to Bayer Leverkusen, for which they received a hefty transfer fee, removing one option.

However, they might see their defence further weakened, as Turkish journalist Ece has advised Galatasaray, who are keen to add a centre-back this summer, to sign Gomez from Liverpool.

Ece praised the 28-year-old Liverpool centre-back for his versatility, which allows him to play in the right-back role despite being a centre-back and the Turkish journalist is of the opinion that the Reds star could prove useful for the Istanbul outfit.

“Liverpool have a 28-year-old centre-back, Joe Gomez”, Ece was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet GS Gazete.

“He can play both right sided defender and right-back.

Club Years Charlton Athletic 2014-2015 Liverpool 2015- Joe Gomez’s career history

“He can be useful at Galatasaray.”

Galatasaray might have concerns over Gomez’s fitness and the defender encountered an unexpected Achilles injury during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of Asia; he returned to England last week.

Slot revealed that Gomez had to return to Merseyside as the club wanted to evaluate the seriousness of his injury and help him to recover as fast as possible.

Gomez’s injury has left Liverpool in a tricky situation, as they are short in the centre-back department with less than a month remaining before the new season begins.

There are also question marks over Ibrahima Konate, who has not signed a new contract amid interest from Real Madrid.

The champions will certainly hope that the injury is not a serious one which will keep Gomez out of action for a long time.

Liverpool have shown they will do business on player sales if the price is right and if Galatasaray come knocking for Gomez they could have a decision to make.