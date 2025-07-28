Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Werder Bremen have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Leeds United star Isaac Schmidt, but Daniel Farke wants a replacement before giving the green light to the move.

The Whites signed Schmidt from Swiss side St. Gallen last summer, but he failed to make his mark over the course of last term.

Despite struggling for game time at Leeds, Schmidt did catch the eye for Switzerland earlier this year and his display was hailed by the country’s boss.

Given he did not force his way into the side over the course of last term, an exit from Elland Road had been expected and now it appears to be firmly on the horizon.

His stock is still high enough to draw interest from other sides and Schmidt looks to be Bundesliga bound.

Now, according to German journalist Patrick Berger, Bundesliga club Werder Bremen have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Schmidt to make the move.

They want a loan move for the player and the two clubs are currently negotiating further details in a bid to work out a deal.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

It is unclear if any loan move would contain an option to buy or an obligation, which would mean Schmidt’s exit from Leeds would effectively be permanent.

Leeds boss Farke though wants to sign a replacement before he signs off on the move, which could delay matters.

Schmidt had been settling into life in Leeds well and had already found a favourite restaurant.

He also believes that despite not getting much in the shape of game time at Elland Road, being at Leeds has improved him as a player.

Schmidt will likely get the chance to test that theory next season.

Now it remains to be seen how quickly the move can be pushed over the line and who Farke looks to bring in to fill the hole in his squad that the departure will cause this summer.