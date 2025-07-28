Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers are closing in on the loan capture of forward Mikey Moore from Tottenham Hotspur and it has emerged he rejected a number of offers to join the Gers.

The 17-year-old has been left out of the Tottenham squad for the Asia tour and has been linked with a move away from north London this summer.

Moore helped Tottenham to win the Europa League last term, while he also made ten appearances in the Premier League, and Spurs making him available for loan was sure to generate interest.

Earlier on Monday it emerged that Rangers were in pole position to sign Moore and were firm favourites to land him on loan.

And, according to journalist Michael Bridge, Moore is snubbing clubs in the English Championship in favour of Rangers.

Heading to Ibrox has been more of a lure for the young attacker than dropping into the Championship; it is unclear which Championship sides wanted him.

The move will be a straight loan with no option to make the move permanent at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd (Runners-up) 2023–24 2nd (Runners-up) 2022–23 2nd (Runners-up) 2021–22 2nd (Runners-up) 2020–21 1st (Champions) Rangers’ last five league finishes

How that works out for Moore remains to be seen as Rangers fans could well prefer the side to play players who are permanently on the books ahead of those who are there for a year with little chance of joining permanently.

Rangers though may feel that if Moore, 17, performs at Ibrox then they could sit down with Tottenham in the summer to try to sign the talent on a permanent basis.

Despite Moore’s tender years, his power was talked up last term by James Maddison.

He said: “Mikey, I have to sometimes pinch myself and remember how young he is.

“He’s 17 and came into the group when he was 16. He’s a man already.

“When I watch him play, he’s very powerful and only going to get stronger as his body grows.

“He’s a great kid.”

Rangers are set to play the second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round in Greece on Wednesday.

Moore will be watching on from afar and hoping the Gers can get through.

They won the first leg 2-0 at home and will not want to do anything to jeopardise their chances of progression.

Reaching the Champions League league phase would be a massive financial boost for the Gers and open up late transfer window possibilities.