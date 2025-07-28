Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United could see two of their goalkeepers in the shape of Martin Dubravka and Odysseas Vlachodimos move on from St James’ Park this summer.

Eddie Howe’s side have been looking to bring in a new number 1 this summer, with James Trafford the player they had been intently chasing.

Trafford though snubbed the Magpies and is heading to link up with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City; it was then suggested Newcastle might not sign another goalkeeper.

However, Newcastle are now holding talks with Southampton to try to bring in Aaron Ramsdale and there could be big change in the goalkeeping department this summer.

According to journalist Liam Kennedy, both Vlachodimos and Dubravka could be moved on by Newcastle this summer.

Dubravka is expected to be allowed to go when Ramsdale is in through the door; the 36-year-old came close to moving to Saudi Arabia in the winter transfer window.

Vlachodimos could also go and would be likely to head away on loan, with Newcastle working on an exit.

Goalkeeper Age Nick Pope 33 Odysseas Vlachodimos 31 Martin Dubravka 36 Mark Gillespie 33 Newcastle United’s goalkeeping options

The Greek goalkeeper is keen to make sure he is playing regular first team football and there has been interest from Spanish side Sevilla.

That move though would need Newcastle to cover a portion of his salary as Sevilla are not prepared to pay it all.

He could manage just one EFL Cup appearance for the Magpies last season and finds himself down the pecking order at St James’ Park.

It remains to be seen how quickly Newcastle might be able to get the capture of Ramsdale over the line, but there is a real chance the goalkeeping department will have a very different look to it in the approaching season.