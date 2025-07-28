Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United are in talks with Southampton to bring in custodian Aaron Ramsdale, after they missed out on James Trafford, according to journalist Keith Dowie.

The Magpies have been going through a difficult transfer window, as it has been a window of rejections for them.

Bryan Mbeumo went to Manchester United, Joao Pedro opted for Chelsea, Hugo Ekitike favoured Liverpool and they recently saw James Trafford decide to head for Manchester City and not St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe wants to bring in a shot-stopper to compete with Nick Pope as they will look to do well in the Premier League and in the Champions League next season.

Trafford has been on their radar for a while now, but even after chasing him for a long time, he has slipped out of reach.

They had to focus their attention elsewhere, as they are eyeing Southampton’s number 1 Ramsdale.

The England international left Arsenal last summer after he was made the second-choice behind David Raya.

Season Position 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th 2020–21 12th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Saints paid £25m to the Gunners for the 27-year-old on a four-year deal, and he conceded 66 times in 30 games, as Southampton got relegated in 20th position.

Ramsdale has demonstrated that he is well capable of playing in the Premier League with Arsenal, and Newcastle believe that he is a good fit for their current objectives.

He has close to 200 Premier League appearances with multiple clubs to his name and he has been expected to move on from Southampton following their relegation.

Ramsdale’s contract runs until 2028, and Saints are likely not to make it easy for the Magpies to get their hands on the English custodian for a reasonable fee.

For the player, though, the prospect of getting back to the Premier League with a club like Newcastle is bound to be an appealing one.

Another factor is that it is a World Cup year and playing regularly for Newcastle would allow Ramsdale to push his England ambitions further ahead of the tournament in the United States.