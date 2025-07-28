Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are continuing to work on a deal to land Manchester City star James McAtee, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

The 22-year-old Manchester City academy product has been the subject of transfer interest this summer as several Premier League clubs are keen to land him.

Newly promoted Leeds United are among McAtee’s suitors, as Daniel Farke’s side are looking to sign an attacking midfielder who will be able to introduce creativity to their game.

The Yorkshire giants are working on several fronts to add players before the season begins, but they are facing stiff competition from Nottingham Forest.

Forest boss Nuno is an admirer of McAtee’s talents and believes that he fits the profile of player the club are looking for to strengthen their attacking department.

Despite a high price tag, Forest are not giving up and it has been claimed that the Tricky Trees are continuing with their efforts to secure the services of McAtee in the ongoing window.

They recently managed to keep hold of Morgan Gibbs-White on a new contract though and that may reduce the need for McAtee.

Player Years Total appearances Bob McKinlay 1951–1969 682 Ian Bowyer 1973–1981, 1982–1987 541 Stuart Pearce 1985–1997 522 Steve Chettle 1986–1999 503 Jack Burkitt 1947–1962 503 Nottingham Forest's top 5 appearance makers

McAtee last season featured only 15 times for Manchester City in the Premier League and started only three games for them.

He has entered the final year of his contract with the Sky Blues and an opportunity to play regularly could entice him to opt for a switch this summer.

Nottingham Forest, on the other hand, are closing in for their other forward target, Dan Ndoye and it is suggested that Bologna have told them that they will wait ‘a few days’ for a new bid.

Ndoye is also attracting interest from Napoli and Nottingham Forest have already failed with one bid for him.