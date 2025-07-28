Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Despite Tottenham Hotspur moving to try to sign him, Real Madrid winger Rodrygo’s ‘preference is Liverpool‘.

Rodrygo could move on from Real Madrid this summer, with Los Blancos having signalled they are ready to do business for €90m.

The winger’s mind is still firmly on Real Madrid and he is set to have talks with the club about his future.

Tottenham though are hugely keen, though they are trying to negotiate the price tag down and could be encouraged by suggestions that Rodrygo will not stand in the way of being sold.

Spurs though are wary of possible competition from Liverpool, who are selling Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

Now, in another development which will concern Tottenham, according to Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, ‘Rodrygo’s preference is Liverpool’.

If Liverpool do go in for the Brazilian winger, it would appear he will give them priority over Tottenham.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

Liverpool are flexing their muscles in the transfer window this summer, making up for a quiet period last summer and backing Arne Slot.

They are working on the capture of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United, which would likely be on a British-transfer-record fee.

The Merseyside giants have already splurged over £100m to bring in Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

In addition to selling Diaz, Liverpool are also expected to offload Darwin Nunez after he failed to hit the heights at Anfield.

Tottenham have added Mohammed Kudus from West Ham United this summer, while also keeping Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on a permanent basis.

Bayern Munich could have used some of the €35m fee to finance a move for Liverpool’s Diaz, with that money then being deployed against Tottenham in the battle for Rodrygo.

Spurs also signed Kevin Danso on a permanent basis, along with snapping up young Japanese defender Kota Takai.