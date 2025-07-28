Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers ‘have emerged’ as the favourites to scoop up Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mikey Moore on a loan deal this summer.

Moore was handed opportunities last term in north London under former boss Ange Postecoglou, but looks down the pecking order under his successor Thomas Frank.

Borussia Dortmund showed interest in Moore earlier this summer, however the attacker expressed his excitement at working under Frank last month.

There has been an expectation that Moore could move on loan though and now, according to journalist Matt Law, Rangers ‘have emerged as favourites’ for the Spurs talent.

Ibrox is now ‘seen as the most likely destination’ for Moore, despite interest from a host of clubs including sides in the Championship.

A move for the attacker away from Spurs would come as a loan, with the Premier League side looking for him to get more experience.

Rangers could well need attacking reinforcements soon as striker Hamza Igamane remains a wanted man, while Cyriel Dessers could depart Ibrox.

Competition Appearances Premier League 10 Europa League 5 FA Cup 2 EFL Cup 2 Mikey Moore’s appearances by competition last season

The Gers are also chasing Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who is keen on making the move north of the border to Russell Martin’s men.

Palace though have slapped a £10m asking price on Rak-Sakyi’s head and Rangers face having to agree to an obligation to buy if they are to land him on an initial loan.

Spurs attacker Moore is due to turn 18 years old next month and primarily operates as a winger on the left hand side, though he is capable of operating on the right flank or through the middle.

In a sign of just how highly rated Moore has been at Spurs, last summer they offered him what were described as ‘unprecedented terms’ for a 17 year old at the club to sign a new contract; Tottenham had never before offered such financial terms to a 17 year old.

Last season, Moore managed ten Premier League outings, while he also clocked five appearances in Spurs’ successful Europa League campaign.

Moore was an unused substitute in the final against Manchester United in Bilbao, while he missed the league stage meeting with Rangers due to a virus.