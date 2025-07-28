Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Danny Rohl is close to reaching a settlement with Sheffield Wednesday which will see him leave the Championship club.

Wednesday have been living through a nightmare summer which has seen late payments to players and staff, star players departing and a transfer embargo.

Potential takeover talk has swirled, but has come to nothing and as the new season approaches, the Owls do not find themselves in a good place.

Now they are set to lose their manager as, according to journalist Rob Staton, ‘a settlement is close’ that will see Rohl leave his role as Sheffield Wednesday boss.

Rohl interested a number of sides earlier this summer, including RB Leipzig, Rangers and Southampton, but no move for the boss came about.

Speculation that Rohl was holding talks to bring an end to his time as Sheffield Wednesday boss swirled and now it appears he is heading for the exit door.

It would be another blow for the Owls to take and the news comes on the same day that experienced head Callum Paterson departed the club for MK Dons.

Manager Time at Club Danny Rohl October 2023 – present Xisco Munoz July 2023 – October 2023 Darren Moore March 2021 – June 2023 Garry Monk September 2019 – November 2020 Steve Bruce February 2019 – July 2019 Last five permanent Sheffield Wednesday managers

Just days ago there was hope that Paterson would stay at Hillsborough after it emerged positive talks over a fresh contract had been held.

Assistant coach Henrik Pedersen has been tipped in some quarters to step up and replace Rohl in what looks to be an impossible job.

Pedersen extended his contract at Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month.

Under Rohl, Sheffield Wednesday finished 12th in the Championship last term, building on the progress he made after taking the job in October 2023.

The Owls are due to begin the new Championship campaign by heading to take on freshly relegated Leicester City on 10th August, before then they take on Bolton Wanderers away from home in the EFL Cup.

The first game at Hillsborough comes on 16th August when Stoke City visit in the Championship.