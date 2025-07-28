Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Rodrygo ‘won’t object’ to Real Madrid selling him this summer, amid Tottenham Hotspur trying to snap up up, ‘as long as he is allowed to decide where and how’.

The Real Madrid winger is increasingly being chased by Tottenham, who have turned to him to become the crown jewel of Thomas Frank’s new-look attack.

Liverpool are a complicating factor and Tottenham have been watching carefully to see what the champions decide to do.

They are though pushing ahead and want to get themselves in pole position, while trying to chip away at Real Madrid’s €90m asking price.

According to Spanish daily AS, Rodrygo ‘won’t object’ to Real Madrid selling him this summer, but on one important condition.

That is that he ‘is allowed to decide where and how’ the move happens.

Chelsea and Arsenal had been considered potential destinations for Rodrygo, but the Blues are chasing Xavi Simons, while the Gunners have spent a large chunk of the budget to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 29 2023–24 Erling Haaland Manchester City 27 2022–23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 36 2021–22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 23 2020–21 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 23 Top goalscorers in the last five Premier League seasons

Liverpool remain admirers, but their focus is now on signing Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

The door increasingly looks open for Tottenham if they are able to convince the player and agree a fee with Real Madrid.

At present, ‘Rodrygo’s mind is still in Madrid’ and he agreed to sit down with the club after his holidays to discuss his situation.

Rodrygo did feature heavily for Real Madrid over the course of last season and Tottenham snapping him up would be considered something of a coup, especially ahead of the possible exit of Heung-Min Son from north London.

If Spurs drag their feet though and try to whittle down Real Madrid’s asking price then they face the danger that another side could come in and hijack the deal.