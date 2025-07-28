Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Stoke City ‘are in advanced talks’ to send striker Nathan Lowe, who has been targeted by Huddersfield Town, on a loan spell to League One side Stockport County.

Lowe was simply sensational during the first half of last season when on loan at Walsall and Stoke bringing him back in the winter transfer window dealt a huge blow to the Saddlers’ hopes of winning promotion from League Two.

The striker was tipped to ‘go far in the game’ by a Walsall team-mate, while Saddlers boss Mat Sadler lauded him as ‘a fantastic young player’.

He struggled to feature on a regular basis when back at Stoke though, something former Championship striker Sam Parkin was disappointed with.

Now Stoke, who were open to selling Lowe earlier this summer, are poised to send him out on another loan spell, but to a division higher than League Two.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Stoke ‘are in advanced talks’ with Stockport over sending Lowe to the League One side on loan.

Stockport, who pushed for promotion last season, are confident they can see off several rival clubs to get a loan deal for Lowe over the line.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Charlie Kelman Leyton Orient 21 2023–24 Alfie May Charlton Athletic 23 2022–23 Conor Chaplin Ipswich Town 26 Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough United 26 2021–22 Will Keane Wigan Athletic 26 2020–21 Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough United 31 Top goalscorers in the last five League One seasons

It is unclear whether the loan would contain any option for Stockport to sign Lowe on a permanent basis further down the line.

Lowe scored 15 times in just 22 League Two games for Walsall and Stockport will be hopeful of him hitting the ground running quickly in League One.

The striker has also had interest from another League One side in the shape of Huddersfield Town.

Stockport are due to kick off their League One campaign by locking horns with Bolton Wanderers and it remains to be seen if Lowe might feature in that game.

If Huddersfield do still want to add Lowe to the ranks then time appears to be running out as Stockport close in.