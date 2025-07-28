Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Sunderland ‘continue to press’ to try to convince Bologna to part ways with centre-back Jhon Lucumi.

The 27-year-old Colombia centre-back completed his third season in Bologna colours after joining them in the summer of 2022.

Lucumi played a key part in helping Bologna secure a Champions League spot during the 2023/24 campaign and last season he featured 44 times for the Serie A outfit, including seven appearances in the Champions League.

He has been considered as an option by Premier League sides this summer, with Aston Villa considering him to be a top defensive target, while Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with him.

Sunderland though are his most serious English suitors now though as Regis Le Bris is aware that he will need to add experience and numbers in his centre-back department and feels that Lucumi is a perfect fit.

Bologna, however, are reluctant to lose Lucumi this summer, as they recently sold his defensive partner, Sam Beukema, to Napoli.

Sunderland though have so far failed to come up with a proposal to convince Bologna to let Lucumi leave.

Premier League suitors Can offer Aston Villa Premier League, Europa League Sunderland Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Premier League, Champions League Bournemouth Premier League Premier League sides linked with Jhon Lucumi

The Black Cats are not going away though and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato), they ‘continue to press’ to sign him.

Bologna are giving a hint they may do business as they have identified Union SG defender Fedde Leysen as a potential signing, having had their scouts watch him in action against Anderlecht last week.

Sunderland have already splashed the cash this summer to show their desire to make sure their time in the Premier League is not a one season stay.

They are working to bring in real Premier League experience in the shape of Granit Xhaka, who wants to join Sunderland from Bayer Leverkusen.