Tottenham Hotspur ‘are waiting’ to see if Liverpool make a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, while they hold their own talks for the player.

Spurs want attacking additions and have been looking at Yoane Wissa, but along with Newcastle United pushing hard and Brentford now being unwilling to sell, he may well not head to north London.

There could be an exit on the horizon from the attacking ranks too as Rangers are now leading the race to loan Mikey Moore.

Tottenham are showing ambition and, according to Spanish journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, they are ‘in talks’ over signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo.

However, Spurs are aware that Liverpool hold an interest in Rodrygo.

As such, they are ‘waiting to see if Liverpool make a move’ to sign him, as that could well see them miss out on the Brazilian.

Liverpool are set to sell Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for €75m and that may well see the Reds move for another winger.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Rodrygo for his part has not yet decided what he wants to do and could still stay at Real Madrid beyond this summer.

The 24-year-old made a whopping 54 appearances for Real Madrid over the course of last season, as he finished off the campaign with involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Those games saw Rodrygo contribute 14 goals and eleven assists.

He came up against English opposition in the Champions League over the course of the campaign, helping to put Manchester City out, but then failing to prevent Los Blancos’ exit at the hands of Tottenham’s rivals Arsenal.

Rodrygo missed Real Madrid’s trip to Anfield in the league stage in November last year with a muscle injury, as Liverpool beat the Spanish giants 2-0.