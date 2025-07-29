Birmingham City still have an opportunity to sign early-summer target Ben Davies from Rangers, as the Gers are keen on listening to offers for the defender, according to the Rangers Review.

The Scottish giants loaned him out to Blues last summer when they were in League One and his performances were massively lauded.

Former striker Sam Parkin noted Davies was excellent 1 vs 1 for Blues and looked comfortable on the ball.

Birmingham recorded a stunning 111 points to absolutely steamroller League One as Davies started 32 league matches for Chris Davies’ side.

The Blues boss has never kept any secrets about his liking towards the 29-year-old, but he left the club as his loan spell ended earlier this month.

The Championship new boys have made it clear that they are aiming for another promotion, as two new central defenders have been brought in.

Phil Neumann and Eiran Cashin have elevated the level in the backline, but Blues have the chance to rekindle their interest in Davies if they wish to go down that route.

Former Southampton and Swansea City boss Russell Martin, who is at Rangers now, is looking to trim the Gers squad, and Davies is a player he is ready to listen to offers for.

Club Preston North End York City Southport Tranmere Rovers Newport County Fleetwood Town Liverpool Sheffield United Rangers Birmingham City Clubs Ben Davies has played for

The 29-year-old is currently in his final year of his contract at Ibrox and if he is sold in the upcoming weeks, he could help Martin add more to kitty to compete with Celtic.

Davies is fully settled in as a Birmingham player and with games sure to come thick and fast in the Championship, many could see taking him back to St Andrew’s as something of a no brainer.

The 29-year-old has 151 Championship appearances to his name and is not likely to be short of sides having a look at him before the window slams shut.

It remains to be seen whether Birmingham will look to make a move later in the window for Davies to snap him up on a permanent deal and end his Ibrox association.