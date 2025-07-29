Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

MLS outfit San Diego FC believe that ‘more offers will come’ for defender Luca Bombino, after they rejected a proposal from Championship side West Brom.

After missing out on the playoffs last term, the Baggies are working to equip new manager Ryan Mason with players who they feel will be able to do the job under the rookie boss.

George Campbell and Nat Phillips have arrived to boost the defence, while Aune Heggebo is another striking option.

Recently, West Brom wanted to bring in Mikey Moore on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, but he is heading for Rangers.

The club are continuing their work in the market and went in with a bid for San Diego’s young defender Bombino.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at San Diego from Los Angeles but is set to join Mikey Varas’ squad permanently due to their decision to trigger the purchase clause.

According to American journalist Tom Bogert, West Brom’s bid for Bombino has been turned down by San Diego.

Club Years LAFC 2023- San Diego FC (loan) 2025- Luca Bombino’s career history

The MLS side feel that the bid was ‘below valuation’, while they are confident ‘more offers will come’ the more that the defender continues to catch the eye with his performances.

It is unclear whether West Brom will go back in with a fresh offer for the 19-year-old in the coming days and weeks.

West Brom had been in the mix to sign another American in the shape of Charlie Kelman from QPR.

Kelman impressed while on loan at Leyton Orient last season in League One, but the Baggies cooled their interest and the attacker has since joined Charlton Athletic.

The 23-year-old will be looking to hit the ground running at the Addicks and could come up against West Brom at the Valley in November.