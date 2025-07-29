Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Everton striker Beto is considered a ‘more accessible’ option to strengthen the attack at Italian side Atalanta.

The Toffees so far this summer have been cautious with their movements in the ongoing transfer window, but that is now changing.

Following Carlos Alcaraz’s loan being made permanent, they signed Thierno Barry and Mark Travers on permanent deals.

Now they are set to add left-back Adam Aznou to the mix after agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich, while they have also held talks for Lyon winger Malick Fofana.

Everton though will want to make sure they do not have a bloated squad and David Moyes could look to trim some fat.

Striker Beto has been regularly linked with a possible exit this summer and again he is wanted.

Atalanta are trying to boost their attacking options and according to Italian daily Corriere di Bergamo (via Tutto Mercato), the Everton striker is seen as a target who is ‘more accessible’ than other options.

Giacomo Raspadori and Georges Mikautadze are their preferred targets, but they are not easy to land as things stand.

Club Years Uniao Tires 2015-2018 Olimpico Montijo 2018-2019 Portimonense 2019-2022 Udinese (loan) 2021-2022 Udinese 2022-2023 Everton 2023- Beto’s carer history

Beto, who will be competing with Barry for a starting place at the Toffees, is seen as a player who would be potentially easier to sign.

The 27-year-old played 35 games last season in competitions, scored 12 goals and made one assist in the process.

Beto has been linked with a move back to Italy since last summer and those links are still very much persistent.

Moyes’ stance on Beto is still unknown, but the Lisbon-born forward’s contract does not expire until the summer of 2027.

Beto would continue to be a valuable option off the bench for Everton to have, but that is a role the striker might not be happy to continue to play.