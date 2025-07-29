Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Championship side Coventry City are set to sell Luis Binks to Brondby as they have ‘agreed on a deal’ for him to join the Danish side.

The Sky Blues managed to finish in the playoff spots in the Championship last season, but were beaten by the eventual playoff winners, Sunderland.

The club hierarchy, though, want to make sure that they cross that final hurdle in the upcoming campaign and recently beat Rangers to the signature of goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Frank Lampard, though, is also looking to trim his squad before the season starts as bit-part players could well be gone.

Central defender Binks found himself majorly out of favour after Lampard was appointed, as he completed the 90 minutes only five times in the last 24 Championship games.

Now, the 23-year-old defender appears to be closing in on an exit and will be heading to join Danish giants Brondby.

According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, the Superliga giants are set to sign Binks as the two clubs ‘have agreed on a deal’ which is worth a total of €3m.

Country With Canada Montreal Impact Italy Bologna, Como England Coventry City Where Luis Binks has played his football

The left-footed defender is set for his medical tests today in Denmark, before he joins Brondby officially.

Binks will be looking to come through the tests without an issue in order that he can complete his move to Brondby.

Binks spent 13 years in Tottenham Hotspur’s academy and spent time in the USA, Italy and England.

The new season in Denmark has already begun and Brondby have started strongly, winning both their opening two Danish Superliga games.

They finished third last term and will hope Binks, after his two-year spell at the Sky Blues, will be able to keep the door shut at the back and help them push for the title.