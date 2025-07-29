Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan has explained Igor Paixao’s likely thinking in picking French giants Marseille ahead of Leeds United.

Leeds made Paixao a top target and gave a presentation to the attacker to win him over, as well as submitting multiple bids to Feyenoord to get a deal done.

The Brazilian though preferred Marseille and when they finally managed to agree a fee with Feyenoord, was Stade Velodrome bound.

There was some concern at the Marseille end about a ‘double game’ they felt Paixao’s agent was playing, but their charm offensive worked.

Van der Kraan though thinks there was a clear reason that Paixao wanted to go to Marseille and not Leeds United, and he is not willing to blame the Brazilian for it.

He insists that Leeds could well be fighting against relegation in the Premier League, while Marseille are in the Champions League and Paixao has already shone on that stage.

“Leeds might end up playing relegation football”, Van der Kraan told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

Competition Finish Ligue 1 Runners-up French Cup Round 10 Marseille last season

“Of course, you don’t say that out loud as a player when you’re in talks with a club; and he did speak with them.

“But Marseille are guaranteed Champions League football.

“He’s already made a name for himself there; that’s a major stage he wants to be on, and maybe he can even take another step up from there.

“I wouldn’t rule that out.

“He was by far the best player in the Netherlands this season.”

Leeds now have to lick their wounds after being snubbed by Paixao and signing attacking players is a priority for the Whites in the coming weeks.

They have told Patrick Bamford, the only striker in their squad to have proven he can score goals in the Premier League, he is free to leave.

Middlesbrough had been mooted as an option for Bamford, but they are not expected to go for him.