Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Croatia international Franjo Ivanovic is now hesitating about a move to Portuguese giants Benfica due to Wolves‘ entry into the race and their financial power.

Wolves have so far had a tough transfer window between seeing a swoop for defender Marc Pubill hijacked by Atletico Madrid and losing stars such as Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Vitor Pereira is determined to go on the offensive and adding an attacking option is very much on his mind.

Benfica have been moving to try to land Union SG attacker Ivanovic and have already agreed a three-year deal with him.

A move to the Portuguese giants remains Ivanovic’s preferred option for now, but according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Wolves are now making the Croatian ‘hesitate’.

‘The financial power of Wolves’ is now making itself felt and the Molineux outfit are moving themselves into position.

Union SG do not have a preference over who they sell to as they are demanding €25m and will thrash out a deal with the highest bidder.

Ivanovic won the Belgian Pro League title with Union SG last term and scored 24 goals in 56 outings across all competitions.

That total included three goals scored in the Croatian top flight at the very start of the campaign, when he played for Rijeka, and before Union SG snapped him up.

Union SG do have the 21-year-old under contract until the summer of 2028, but are fully prepared to cash in this summer.

With Benfica still Ivanovic’s preferred destination for now, Wolves do have some work to do to swing the Croatian towards the Premier League.

Wolves are likely to be able to put more lucrative personal terms on the table for the attacker than he would earn in Portugal.

A cheaper deal Wolves are also looking at is a move for free agent right-back Vladimir Coufal, who left West Ham United earlier this summer.