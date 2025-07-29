Warren Little/Getty Images

Hull City ‘are leading the race’ for teenage attacker Luis Fernando Carrero and will hold talks with him soon to sell the project at the club to him.

The Championship outfit narrowly escaped relegation last season and they are determined to not repeat the struggles of the previous campaign.

However, they have been hit with a transfer embargo due to the late payment of fees, an issue which the club’s owner Acun Ilicali is sure has now been resolved and an appeal is in.

Hull can at the moment only operate in the ongoing window by signing free agents or players on free loan deals, but they have been lining up other deals too.

The Tigers are confident that the transfer embargo will be lifted and they are closing in on signing forward Enis Desten.

They are also looking to sign former Rangers star John Lundstrum to strengthen the midfield, while young attacking midfielder Carrero, who plays for Venezuelan club Deportivo Tachira is wanted.

Carrero is a player highly rated in Venezuela and Hull have a long-term interest in securing the signature of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.

Carrero has other suitors in England, but Hull ‘are leading the race’, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, and will hold talks with the player and his camp soon to sell a move.

Several clubs are closely monitoring Carrero and Tachira are aware of Hull holding talks with their player.

Carrero’s current deal expires in December 2026 and Tachira might cash in on him if the deal is right.

The deal would though need a fee and as such, the embargo lifting.

Hull will also have to convince the player of the project they have in mind for him before they get into negotiations with the Venezuelan outfit.