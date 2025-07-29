George Wood/Getty Images

Whether Werder Bremen will have an option or an obligation to buy included in a loan agreement with Leeds United for Isaac Schmidt has not yet been clarified.

The Swiss international is on the verge of leaving Elland Road after just one season, with a switch to German side Werder Bremen on loan set to happen.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke is keen on having a replacement at his disposal before he sanctions the move.

Talks though are happening and proceeding and there is expected to be further clarity on the status of the move on Wednesday.

According to German magazine Kicker, whether Werder Bremen will have an option to buy or an obligation to buy is still unclear and remains to be negotiated between the two clubs.

If there is an obligation to buy in the loan agreement then what would mean the move would effectively be the end of Schmidt’s Leeds career.

The left-back worked hard to settle in off the pitch at Leeds and even found his favourite restaurant.

Club Years Lausanne Sport 2016-2021 St Gallen 2021-2024 Leeds United 2024- Isaac Schmidt’s career history

With little game time in the Championship though, the writing was largely on the wall for Schmidt this summer.

Werder Bremen are currently at their training camp at Zell am Ziller in Austria and it is unclear if Schmidt join the squad there.

Schmidt’s Switzerland manager, Murat Yakin, praised him for his “agility” on the pitch earlier this year.

And Schmidt will be keen to make sure he remains in the national team mix, which would likely not be helped by kicking his heels on the sidelines at Leeds in the approaching season.

The left-back will see a familiar face at Werder Bremen as Max Wober is on loan at the club from Leeds.