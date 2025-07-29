Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Middlesbrough defender Rav van den Berg joining Dutch giants Feyenoord now looks to be completely off the table as no one at the club is counting on it happening.

During an injury-plagued season, the 21-year-old notched up 27 Championship appearances for Michael Carrick’s team but could not help Boro reach the playoffs.

His performances did not go unnoticed, though, with multiple clubs showing keen interest in signing him.

There is interest in van den Berg from Premier League side Crystal Palace, who are always alive to up and coming players in the second tier.

Dutch side Feyenoord looked to be closing in on Van den Berg, but the move hit choppy waters.

It had been suggested it could get back on track but now, according to Dutch outlet Feyenoord Transfermarkt ‘no one is counting’ on him moving to Feyenoord this summer.

While it is a back issue which is causing problems, it is also claimed that ‘there’s more at play’ relating to the move not happening.

What that might be is unclear, but despite reaching a verbal agreement with Middlesbrough and also the player, Van den Berg is not heading to Feyenoord.

Whether another club come in for Van den Berg, such as Crystal Palace, in the coming weeks remains to be seen.

Van den Berg’s countryman Bram van Polen previously insisted that the 21-year-old has made big developments since moving to England.

“The move to England was good for him”, Van Polen said just last month.

“He had to leave his safe environment in Zwolle.

“With us, he was sometimes a ‘sleepyhead’; everything went much too easily. At Middlesbrough, he matured.”

With two years still remaining on his Middlesbrough contract, it remains to be seen how much money Van den Berg warrants from his sale if it actually happens this summer.

He has come through different youth ranks for the Netherlands team, with his latest involvement being with the Under-21s.