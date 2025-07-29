Harry Trump/Getty Images

Championship side Norwich City are now ready to move on from trying to sign Silkeborg midfield general Pelle Mattsson, who has been linked with Portsmouth, according to the PinkUn.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has attracted Championship interest this summer, on the back of impressive performances at the Danish Superliga outfit.

A host of clubs from England have shown interest in him, but Portsmouth and Norwich City have appeared to be the most prominent.

Norwich have been pushing ahead in recent weeks in the chase as they bid to make a real splash and push for promotion.

Liam Manning wants to bring quality defensive midfielders, even though Norwich have signed 19-year-old Jacob Wright from Manchester City.

It was suggested last week that Norwich have upped their ante to sign the Dane and submitted a bid worth €3m for the midfielder.

However, Silkeborg are not budging from their valuation and the Canaries are now ready to walk away from Mattsson if that does not change.

New signing Mathias Kvistgaarden Papa Diallo Jacob Wright Vladan Kovacevic Jakov Medic Harry Darling Jeffrey Schlupp Louie Moulden Daniel Grimshaw Norwich City’s arrivals this summer

Portsmouth have shown that they are focusing on the unexplored transfer markets outside the UK, as Adrian Segecic, Luke Le Roux and Mark Kosznovszky have been added.

With Norwich now set to potentially move away from Mattsson, it remains to be seen if Pompey are ready to get back into the mix for the defensive midfielder.

Norwich have gone in with two separate bids for the ex-Denmark Under-19 international and how much higher they could go is unclear.

Mattsson has a contract with Silkeborg which is due to run through until the end of 2026.

He is the son of Swedish coach Joakim Mattsson, who was Silkeborg’s assistant manager between 2008 and 2011.