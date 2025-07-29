Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Leeds United and West Ham United are ‘closely monitoring’ developments regarding Artem Dovbyk, as he is ‘not considered unsellable’ at Roma.

The 28-year-old centre forward joined Italian giants Roma from Spanish La Liga outfit Girona last summer and netted 17 times in all competitions for them.

However, Dovbyk is now the subject of serious attention from Turkish side Besiktas, who want to pair him with Tammy Abraham in attack.

Besiktas have already made a concrete offer to sign Dovbyk, but Roma value him at a substantial €35m.

According to Italian daily Leggo (via Tutto Mercato), there are question marks over where he fits in at Roma as part of new boss Gian Piero Gasperini’s tactical plans.

Leeds and West Ham are both keen, with ‘signs of interest’ from the pair, who are ‘closely monitoring the situation’ around Dovbyk.

And he ‘is not considered unsellable’ this summer, if Roma were to receive an offer that they felt matched his valuation.

Competition Finish Serie A 5th Europa League Last 16 Coppa Italia Quarter-final How Roma did last season

Roma have already made an attacking addition by signing Evan Ferguson, who finished last season on loan at West Ham, from Brighton on loan.

Leeds have made signing a striker a priority this summer, with Mateo Joseph’s future uncertain amid interest from Girona and Real Betis.

Girona currently consider Joseph to be out of reach, while Betis will revisit a deal later in the window.

West Ham, also after a striker, have held talks with ex-Newcastle United star Callum Wilson, who is a free agent at the moment, regarding a possible deal.

All eyes will be on how Besiktas proceed in their pursuit of Dovbyk and whether that pushes Leeds and West Ham to take action in the coming days and weeks.