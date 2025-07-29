Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Manchester City have rejected an offer worth £25m from Nottingham Forest for James McAtee, but the Tricky Trees are still pushing for the in-demand attacking midfielder.

As things stand, Forest find themselves in next season’s Europa League and they are focusing on adding quality to their squad.

Morgan Gibbs-White looked like he was set to leave for Tottenham Hotspur, but the club have tied him down on a brand new contract.

However, Nuno wants quality competition for places and wants to add another versatile attacker this summer.

Cityzens’ bit-part attacking midfielder McAtee, who is expected to leave in the ongoing window, is someone the Tricky Trees have been working to sign.

According to journalist Pete Graves, Forest have seen a bid worth £25m getting turned down by Pep Guardiola’s side.

Nottingham Forest, though, have no intention to give up as they keep pushing for the 22-year-old, who has no shortage of suitors.

Club Years Manchester City 2021- Sheffield United (loan) 2022-2024 James McAtee’s career history

It had been thought keeping Gibbs-White could cool interest in McAtee, but that does not appear to have happened.

Teams from the Bundesliga and multiple Premier League clubs want him, but the Cityzens are holding out for more than £25m for McAtee.

Bologna’s Dan Ndoye has been Nottingham Forest’s top choice to replace Anthony Elanga, and following the Serie A club’s clear message, Forest are set to sign the Serie A winger.

It remains to be seen whether Evangelos Marinakis will get in with an improved bid for McAtee, who has entered his final year of contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The 22-year-old has not been able to clock regular game time at the Etihad and he could be on the move very soon.

The former England Under-21 international played fewer than 1,000 minutes last season, and featured in only 15 Premier League games, starting only three of them.

He has been linked with other sides this summer, including Leeds United, but it does appear that Forest are for now his most serious suitors.