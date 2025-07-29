Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Schalke hitman Pape Meissa Ba is waiting for his visa documents and the green light to travel, as his move to QPR is just a ‘matter of time’ now.

French boss Julien Stephan has been appointed as the new QPR boss, after the club’s relationship soured with Marti Cifuentes.

The 44-year-old has seen a good level of backing from the club ahead of the new Championship season, as five new faces have arrived to strengthen the Loftus Road squad already.

Rumarn Burell, Kwame Poku and Karamoko Dembele have been brought in to improve the forward line significantly, but more signings are in the pipeline.

They have been working to sign Schalke striker Meissa Ba in recent weeks, and they are getting ever so close.

According to German journalist Patrick Berger, Meissa Ba joining the R’s is just a matter of time now.

It has been suggested that he is ‘waiting’ for the green light from the German club to travel and he is also waiting to get his visa.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

The 28-year-old striker will sign a three-year deal with the Championship side and QPR will pay around €500,000 for the Senegalese.

Meissa Ba has played in Senegal, France, and Germany, and now he will be starting a new journey in England.

He joined Schalke only in the winter window on a three and a half years deal, but after only six months, the striker is on the move.

The R’s will look to see the 28-year-old hit the ground running in England and quickly show he knows where the back of the net is.

QPR, alongside multiple Championship clubs, are showing their intent to make a push for the playoffs in the new season, which is due to start very soon.