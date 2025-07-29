Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

English Championship side Norwich City have bowed ‘out of discussions’ with Celtic to sign Yang Hyun-jun as they are now exploring other targets, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

Celtic signed Yang from South Korean outfit Gangwon in the summer of 2023 and he appeared 34 times for the Bhoys last season.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of interest from several English clubs in the ongoing window, with Championship outfit Norwich among them.

Norwich City’s new boss, Liam Manning, is shaping the squad according to his liking and the Canaries have already done substantial business in the market this summer.

The Canaries recently signed former Celtic star Jeffrey Schlupp, who dubbed them a big club during his first interview with club media.

Norwich approached Celtic for Yang and opened talks with them to find a deal to take him to Carrow Road in the ongoing transfer window.

Yang is down the pecking order at Celtic Park and he started only nine games in the league for the Bhoys last season.

New signing Mathias Kvistgaarden Papa Diallo Jacob Wright Vladan Kovacevic Jakov Medic Harry Darling Jeffrey Schlupp Louie Moulden Daniel Grimshaw Norwich City’s arrivals this summer

With three years left on his deal, Celtic might be happy to cash in on him if they receive a good offer.

Carrow Road though will not be Yang’s destination if he does leave Celtic this summer as Norwich have pulled out of talks to sign him.

It is unknown why Norwich have decided to walk away and focus on recruiting other targets at the moment.

The South Korean might still get a move to English soil, as several other clubs south of the border have shown interest in him.

Norwich are taking a firm approach on incoming transfers and could also end talks to land Silkeborg midfielder Pelle Mattsson after failing to agree a fee.