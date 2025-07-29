Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Championship side Middlesbrough have no interest in bringing Patrick Bamford back to the club from Leeds United.

Bamford has been told by Leeds boss Daniel Farke that he is free to seek a move away this summer, with the experienced hitman well down the pecking order at Elland Road.

Whether Farke is wise to offload the only striker in his squad who has consistently scored goals at Premier League level remains to be seen, but the Whites are expected to sign another goal-getter before the window closes, with Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz still a target.

Bamford, who is set to turn 32 years old in September, has been linked with a possible return to Middlesbrough.

He played for Boro earlier in his career and struck 33 goals in 97 outings for the north east side, who will hope to challenge for promotion in the approaching campaign.

However, according to journalist Scott Wilson and Boropolis, Middlesbrough do not have any interest in bringing Bamford back to the Riverside.

Bamford has been looked at closely by newly promoted Championship side Wrexham, but it was suggested his wages were proving an issue.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

The striker will still look to make a difference wherever he goes and even towards the end of last season he was dubbed a ‘real weapon’ by Leeds legend Jon Newsome.

Newsome said at the time: “I think he is a real weapon.

“I think he is really a weapon; when he is fit and strong and he is on his game, he looks full of it, he is a handful and he is a real weapon for Leeds United.”

Leeds had been putting in real legwork to try to sign Feyenoord attacker Igor Paixao, but he is now set to move to French giants Marseille.

Paixao’s agent was accused of playing a ‘double game’ with his client as several sides were in the transfer mix.