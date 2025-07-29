Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Southampton star Samuel Edozie is closing in on a move to Strasbourg, as the Saints are in advanced talks with the Belgian outfit.

The 22-year-old joined Southampton from Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and played a key part in helping the Saints earn promotion to the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign.

Edozie spent last season on loan at Anderlecht in Belgium, where he featured in 32 games in all competitions while making ten goal contributions.

Following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship, the Hampshire outfit are rebuilding the squad under Will Still.

Saints have seen a host of players departing St. Mary’s this summer, with Jan Bednarek the latest through the door after FC Porto moved for him, and Edozie is expected to join the list.

Former Southampton boss Russell Martin came calling for him early this month to take him to Rangers this summer and submitted a bid only to see Still’s side reject it.

Rangers’ interest in the left winger cooled off after they managed to get their hands on Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday.

Club Years Manchester City 2021-2022 Southampton 2022- Anderlecht (loan) 2024-2025 Sam Edozie’s career history

Belgian side Club Brugge have been keen to get their hands on Edozie in the ongoing window after watching his performances last season for Anderlecht.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Edozie’s future lies in France, as Southampton are in advanced talks with Strasbourg.

The move will take the basis of a permanent transfer.

The 22-year-old winger is a product of the Manchester City academy system and made one senior appearance for the Sky Blues before he left them.

Edozie has made 63 appearances for Southampton so far in his career and he is a versatile player who can also play as a right winger.

Now if all goes well, then the former English youth international will seal a move out of St. Mary’s before Southampton’s opening game of the season against Wrexham on 9th August.